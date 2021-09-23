State health officials urge continued vigilance at school as COVID-19 cases in children rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- State health officials are reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases among children, especially those who are between 9 and 13-years-old.

Karen Timberlake, the interim Secretary of the Department of Health Services, says the concern for more children getting sick doesn't start and end with how the kids are coping with the virus.

"When kids get sick from COVID-19, they can spread it to others, like family members, friends, and relatives who may not be vaccinated, even if the kids themselves don't have symptoms or don't become terribly sick," she said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Since children under 12 can't get vaccinated yet, Timberlake warned that children and adults need to continue to practice consistent and universal COVID-19 mitigation strategies when they're in school in order to help stem the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

"The good news is that we know how to do this, we know how to keep kids in school safe," she said.

She urged parents to make sure their children who are eligible for vaccinations get the shot, and for any adults who work closely with children to get vaccinated as well, especially if those children are too young to get a vaccine.

Timberlake also said that confident mask use by everyone regardless of their vaccination status would also help, as well as having students, teachers, and staff continue to get tested regularly for COVID-19.

"Because we have so many younger children who cannot be vaccinated, it is critical that the adults in their lives do everything they can to protect those kids," she said.

Finally, anyone who has COVID-19 or is unvaccinated and had a close contact should quarantine, she urged. Also, stay home when you're feeling unwell.

"All of these strategies taken together are what it takes to keep our schools operating safely, to keep our workplaces operating safely and to stem the tide of this pandemic," she said.

Click here to see the state's COVID-19 case data for children.