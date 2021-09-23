Summerfest sees drop in attendance

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest organizers say attendance at this year's event dropped significantly from Summerfest 2019.

WISN reports Milwaukee World Festivals counted 409,386 fans during the nine-day run. The number is far below the 718,144 fans reported for the 2019 festival. Last year's festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic prompted organizers to change the festival's dates and format. Instead of the traditional 11-day festival, this year's Summerfest was spread over three Thursday-Sunday weekends in September.

Festival organizers say the September move, concerns about the Delta variant, COVID-19 protocols to enter the event, the loss of MCTS shuttles to and from the grounds and poor weather on Labor Day weekend all contributed to the drop in attendance.