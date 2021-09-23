Travel limits leave Europe without many fans at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The sea of red that fills the galleries every time the United States hosts the Ryder Cup will have fewer blue dots than usual this year. Pandemic-related travel restrictions give the U.S. a far bigger edge in fan support than the home team normally receives at the biennial event that begins Friday at Whistling Straits. European residents aren’t permitted to fly directly to the United States due to the pandemic. The U.S. announced Monday it would allow foreigners to fly into the country if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. But those changes don’t take effect until November.