Ukraine passes law to limit oligarchs’ influence on politics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers have approved a law aimed at limiting the influence of oligarchs on politics. The move comes a day after the car of a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy came under gunfire, an incident the president said could have been triggered by the reform. The law, initiated by Zelenskyy, contains a definition of an oligarch and bars those who fall under it from funding political parties and take part in the privatization of state assets. It passed its first reading in July, and on Thursday 279 out of 450 lawmakers voted to adopt it. It will come into force after the president signs it.