UN summit seeks to fix food’s many problems, but draws fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nations, companies and corporations are pledging billions of dollars to feed the world in connection with an ambitious United Nations food systems summit. Thursday’s food systems summit was held as part of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The food systems summit aimed to tackle hunger, nutrition, environmental sustainability and inequality on a planet where the U.N. says more than 2 billion people don’t have enough to eat — while 2 billion are overweight or obese. And nearly a third of the food that gets produced gets thrown away. But some grassroots anti-hunger groups and food experts blasted the event as too corporate, tech-focused and top-down.