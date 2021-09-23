UW Health: Don’t delay getting a flu shot

MADISON (WKOW) — Officials at UW Health are encouraging people to get a flu shot as soon as possible this year, emphasizing that COVID-19 is not the only virus to worry about this winter.

According to Dr. Jim Conway, getting the influenza vaccine is as important as ever.

"Much like the COVID-19 vaccine, the influenza vaccine decreases the risk of illness and significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death,” Conway said.

Getting a flu shot, this year more than ever, is a key action to avoid overwhelming health care systems and ensuring hospital beds are available. The risk associated with flu hospitalizations has extra weight amidst the latest surge of COVID-19 cases across the nation.

“Getting a flu vaccine is never just about you,” Conway said. “It’s also about protecting the people around you who cannot get vaccinated or may not be fully protected by the vaccine for some reason.”

Experts are also concerned about a "twindemic" — where levels of the flu and COVID-19 are high at the same time. Getting vaccinated against both viruses is the best course of action to avoid the twindemic, according to Conway.

Most health systems and pharmacies are already offering vaccines and can be scheduled by calling a primary care clinic or making an appointment online at your preferred pharmacy.