Wisconsin school districts push back against ‘devious licks’ TikTok challenge

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The rise of a new challenge on TikTok encouraging students to steal or vandalize school property has prompted responses from several school districts and police departments across southern Wisconsin.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, the "devious licks" challenge encourages students to deface or steal school property. Regardless of adherence to the trend, police said participating in it can have legal consequences.

"The reality is this 'trend' could cost $213.10, the cost of a city ordinance citation plus the cost of restitution for the property damaged. The harsher reality is this could result in a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property," Baraboo police said in a Facebook post.

The Platteville school district echoed that sentiment. In a video posted to the district's Facebook page, Platteville High School principal Jacob Crase pointed out that thefts would be treated as such.

"There are consequences to theft," Crase said in the video.

In an email to 27 News, Janesville School District spokesperson Patrick Gasper said the district had sent a message out to parents advising them on the trend and asking them to remind their kids about responsible behavior on social media.

Gasper said that anyone committing theft or vandalism will be subject to school and potentially legal discipline, potentially up to and including expulsion and police referral.