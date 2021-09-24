All lanes closed on Highway 19 in Sun Prairie following multi-car crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Four ambulances responded to the scene of a multi-car crash in Sun Prairie Friday, with the collision forcing a full closure of Highway 19.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the crash happened at 2:56 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Highway 19 and Westmount Drive. There is no confirmed count of injuries or number of cars involved.

Sun Prairie fire and Sun Praire and Madison EMS responded to the scene. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the road will remain closed for two hours.

This is a developing story.