Badgers Basketball to retire Michael Finley’s jersey

MADISON (WKOW) — A legend of Wisconsin basketball will have his jersey retired later this season.

“Michael Finley’s impact on Wisconsin basketball is as profound as any athlete we’ve had and I’m thrilled that we are able to honor him by retiring his jersey,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said. “Finley’s fingerprints are all over the revival of our program in the 1990s, and his legacy is alive in the incredible success we’ve enjoyed over the past 30 years. Finley has spent his life serving as an incredible ambassador for not only Badger basketball, but also for our university in general. We can’t wait to welcome him back to the Kohl Center later this season.”

Finley's No. 24 jersey is only the third basketball jersey to hang in the Kohl Center. It joins Ab Nicholas’ No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky’s No. 44.

Finley said retiring the jersey is "a great honor"

“It’s a great honor. It represents a lot, not just to me but to all the teammates I had. We have a bond. It represents those guys and the students that were there when I was. They can say, ‘I went to school with that guy, and he represented the university in a great way.’ “For me, that’s one of the big things I look forward to seeing when my number is in the rafters. It’s also something of a legacy for my kids. If they ever decided to go to the UW, they can see their last name up there and that represents a lot for me as well. “It gives guys who have grown up in a similar situation to the way I grew up, it gives them an example that if you put the hard work into something and dedicate yourself to being a better person and player, good things can happen. Maybe it gives them the inspiration to see that they can make it one day.” Michael Finley

Finley was the first badger to score 2,000 points and helped lead the Badgers to the 1994 NCAA Tournament — their first appearance in 47 years. He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Associated Press honorable mention All-American.

After graduation, Finley went on to have a successful 15 years long NBA career. He was named NBA’s All-Rookie Team in 1996, earned All-Star selections in 2000 and 2001 and helped the San Antonio Spurs win an NBA championship in 2007.