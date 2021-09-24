Body of Shining Path leader Abimael Guzmán cremated in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The body of the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency that wracked Peru for more than two decades was cremated Friday. The cremation took place after Congress in the South American nation expedited a debate on a law to dispose of the remains of Abimael Guzmán, who died Sept. 11 while in military custody. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place. Guzmán’s wife, Elena Iparraguirre, also sentenced to life imprisonment, had asked for the remains of her husband to be given to her, but authorities denied that request. Guzmán, 86, died in a military hospital after an illness.