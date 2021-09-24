Cottage Grove police release photos of theft suspects

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) — Cottage Grove police are again warning residents to lock their car doors and take garage openers inside following another round of burglaries.

"Cottage Grove was again targeted by a group of criminals who stole vehicles, committed burglaries of occupied dwellings, committed thefts from vehicles (2 stolen handguns), and gas thefts," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police claim this group is responsible for overnight thefts in Cottage Grove on Tuesday, as well as armed robberies in Rock and Dane Counties the same day.

Police say they are increasing patrols as well as sharing information with other law enforcement agencies. They're also sharing photos of the suspects to try and identify them. Reportedly, other members of the group are behind bars for past thefts.

In the meantime, police encourage people to shut and lock garage doors, take garage door openers inside and never store guns in cars.