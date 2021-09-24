COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available at all Hy-Vee locations
MADISON (WKOW) -- Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, following the endorsement of boosters from the CDC.
According to the Hy-Vee website, the Pfizer boosters are available to the following people:
- Long-term care facility residents
- People age 65+
- People age 18+ with underlying medical conditions
- People age 18-64 at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional settings
Hy-Vee clarified that pharmacists will not provide boosters for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine until authorized by the FDA and CDC.