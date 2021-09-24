Skip to Content

COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available at all Hy-Vee locations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, following the endorsement of boosters from the CDC.

According to the Hy-Vee website, the Pfizer boosters are available to the following people:

  • Long-term care facility residents
  • People age 65+
  • People age 18+ with underlying medical conditions
  • People age 18-64 at increased risk for contracting COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional settings

Hy-Vee clarified that pharmacists will not provide boosters for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine until authorized by the FDA and CDC.

