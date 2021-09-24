Don’t get stumped! National Lumberjack Day is Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's a national holiday for everything, including one to celebrate the original axeman: the lumberjack!

Lumberjacks have a rich history in Wisconsin since timber represents a key piece of the state's economy. In fact, these days, the Department of Natural Resources reports that the forest products industry in Wisconsin provides more than 64,000 full and part-time jobs and has a total industry output of $25.5 billion and a value-added of $7.1 billion.

In the present day, logging requires very different tools and skills from the heyday of the industry, but in the late 19th century, Wisconsin was once of the premier lumber-producing states in the United States.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, there were more than 23,000 men working in the logging industry around 1890, and another 32,000 worked at sawmills that turned timber into boards.

During the winter, hundreds of lumberjacks would be living in logging camps.

The industry declined around the turn of the century because of a lack of trees and things were tough in the Northwoods for former logging towns. The historical society says the economy didn't revive until the forest grew back and the tourism industry boomed after World War II.

Skills from the heyday are still celebrated worldwide and here in Wisconsin. Each year, competitors descend on Hayward, WI for the annual Lumberjack World Championship. They show off their best sawing, chopping, and log rolling skills.

In southern Wisconsin, FlannelJax's in Madison gives people an opportunity to channel their inner lumberjack. General manager Ryan Yorde says that not only are customers throwing axes, but they also have the opportunity to play other lumberjack sports.

"We have thump the stump and the cross-cut, either single or doubles, and that's just to see how fast you can cut through the log," he said. "The stump is a hammer game, see who can get the nail flush with the wood first."

Yorde says that having that celebration of the everyday lumberjack theme helps business.

"Instead of just going to a place where they hand you an axe we bring the whole lumberjack experience," he said. "We have a dedicated lane coach that we call lumberjacks to help assist with the safety and the tips for making them stick."

He says business is picking back up after a tough pandemic year, but they do continue to have COVID-19 protocols in place including having 30 minutes between each group time so that they can sanitize the lanes and clean up the area.

