FBI: Witness to Afghan evacuee’s child sex crimes

MADISON (WKOW) - Federal court records show there's a witness to an Afghan evacuee's alleged sexual abuse of two children in a bathroom at Fort McCoy this summer.

Authorities said Bahrullah Noori, 20, was arrested at the base last month. His federal charges include aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a minor using force.

Noori had been one of several thousand Afghan evacuees at the military base in Monroe County until his arrest.

In a federal criminal complaint against Noori, an FBI agent says soldiers at Fort McCoy responded to one of the living spaces for evacuees on the base earlier this month in response to alleged actions by Noori.

The complaint states another Afghan refugee went to a bathroom at Fort McCoy and saw "…Noori taking the clothes off of…" that person's 14-year old relative.

Court records state the witness later again went to the bathroom and saw Noori kissing one of the witnesses' 12-year old family members.

Authorities say the child victims have also talked to investigators.

The complaint states the 14-year-old victim said while he was in the bathroom, Noori grabbed him and restrained him.

"The victims said that Noori told them that if they told (the relative), Noori would beat them," according to the complaint.

A federal magistrate is detaining Noori without bail at the Dane County Jail at the request of the Department of Homeland Security. Noori has yet to enter a plea in the case.

If Noori is convicted on all charges, he faces the possibility of up to life in prison.

Authorities say Fort McCoy Afghan evacuee Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, was also arrested at the base last month. Imaad faces federal, domestic violence charges. Prosecutors allege he choked and struck his wife.

Imaad is also being held without bail at the request of the Department of Homeland Security.