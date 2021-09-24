Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 29, Markesan 15
Aquinas 45, Arcadia 14
Badger 43, Burlington 6
Beaver Dam 26, Oregon 21
Brillion 10, New Holstein 7
Cashton 37, Necedah 16
Catholic Memorial 35, Wauwatosa West 8
Cedarburg 28, Slinger 13
Chilton 45, Roncalli 8
Colby 42, Marathon 0
Darlington 57, Fennimore 7
De Pere 21, West De Pere 16
Fond du Lac 38, Kaukauna 14
Fort Atkinson 27, Baraboo 6
Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3
Freedom 21, Waupaca 10
Gibraltar 72, Gillett 20
Gilman 52, Bruce 8
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Green Bay Southwest 36, Green Bay East 8
Greendale 38, Cudahy 0
Howards Grove 33, Random Lake 0
Iola-Scandinavia def. Wild Rose, forfeit
Janesville Craig 28, Janesville Parker 23
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26, Catholic Central 6
Kewaunee 27, Bonduel 12
Kimberly 35, Oshkosh West 0
La Crosse Central 52, Tomah 0
Lodi 17, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Loyal def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Markesan def. Clinton, forfeit
Mauston 2, Dodgeville 0
Mayville 32, Laconia 6
McDonell Central 56, Lincoln 0
Medford Area 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20
Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee Vincent 30
Monroe 54, East Troy 8
Newman Catholic 21, Greenwood 12
Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha South 7
Oconto 29, Mishicot 0
Pardeeville 26, Cambridge 8
Pewaukee 56, Wauwatosa East 7
Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14
Randolph 15, Johnson Creek 0
Rice Lake 8, Chippewa Falls 7
Ripon 39, Waupun 12
Seymour 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
Somerset 52, Viroqua 6
Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Nekoosa, forfeit
Spooner 34, Barron 0
Stanley-Boyd 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Sun Prairie def. Madison West, forfeit
Suring 38, Wausaukee 6
Tomahawk 41, Menominee Indian 14
Verona Area 56, Madison La Follette 0
Waterford 28, Westosha Central 7
Waterloo 61, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Watertown 20, Milton 7
Westby 50, Black River Falls 26
Whitefish Bay 28, West Bend East 0
Winneconne 35, New London 12
Wisconsin Lutheran 44, South Milwaukee 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39, Hortonville 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Stratford 6
Wrightstown 16, Little Chute 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate vs. Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages, ccd.
