Gov. Evers orders flags to half staff for Navy Fireman who died during attack on Pearl Harbor

MADISON (WKOW) — Flags will fly at half-staff across Wisconsin on Saturday, honoring Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg, who lost his life during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“As Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg is finally laid to rest in the place he once called home, we reflect on and remember his sacrifice in service to our country,” said Gov. Evers. “We honor his memory and join in mourning his loss.”

Doernenburg was one of 429 men that lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941 while on the battleship USS Oklahoma. The ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, hit multiple times by torpedos and capsized. Doernenburg was accounted for in March 2021.

Navy Fireman First Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg will be laid to rest with full military honors at Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown of Antigo, Wisconsin on Sat., Sept. 25, 2021.