Madison Police search for suspects in early morning armed robbery, chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was badly hurt during an armed robbery that eventually led officers on a chase early Friday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Sabertooth Trail.

Police said when the victim arrived home and got out of his vehicle he was confronted by two suspects who showed handguns and demanded money.

The victim was struck in the back of his head with one of the guns causing "significant injuries," said authorities.

The suspects, only described as one being short and one being tall, took the victim's wallet, keys, and vehicle.

After MPD arrived, the Dane County Sheriff's Office located the stolen car on the Beltline near Fish HatcheryRoad and tried to stop it. A brief chase ensued and ended in the Williamson Street area.

If you know anything about this crime call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345.