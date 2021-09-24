Oregon school board ban on anti-racist, LGBT signs draws ire

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school board has banned educators from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride symbols, prompting a torrent of recriminations and threats to boycott the town and its businesses. Newberg is a town of 25,000 residents situated 25 miles southwest of Portland in gorgeous wine country. It has become an unlikely focal point of a battle between the left and right across the nation over schooling. The Oregon State Board of Education called on the school board to reverse its August vote, saying student identities should be welcomed and affirmed. But the four conservative members of the seven-member board are digging in their heels.