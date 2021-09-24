Right lane of eastbound I-90 shut down in DeForest due to semi fire

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Traffic on eastbound I-90 slowed to a crawl Friday afternoon when a semi fire forced the closure of the right lane.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the call reporting the fire came in at 4:20 Friday afternoon. The right lane is shut down 1.4 miles beyond the highway's intersection with County Highway V, at mile marker 127, per the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

DeForest Fire and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene. At this time, there is no word as to when the scene will be cleared.

This is a developing story.