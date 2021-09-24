Right lane of northbound I-39 shut down at Pleasant Springs due to fire

PLEASANT SPRINGS (WKOW) -- A vehicle fire closed down the right lane of I-39 northbound Friday and is causing traffic backups along the interstate.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire started at 12:30 p.m. Friday, at the intersection of I-39 and county highway BN.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries. WISDOT estimates the road will fully reopen in two hours.

This is a developing story.