Select CVS pharmacies offering Pfizer booster shots

MADISON (WKOW) — Starting Friday, those eligible for a Pfizer booster shot can get one at select CVS pharmacies.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

CVS will administer boosters following the guidelines set by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC. That includes:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Currently, boosters are only available for the Pfizer vaccine; those who were vaccinated with Moderna or Johnnson & and Johnson are not eligible to get a booster at this time.

Those interested in getting vaccinated can make an appointment online at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com. When scheduling the appointment, patients will be asked to provide information on their last COVID-19 dose and self-attest their eligibility.