SHEYBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — It didn’t take long for Whistling Straits to produce a signature shot in the Ryder Cup. Unfortunately for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, it didn’t help them in a 3-up loss to Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. Spieth’s shot from a near vertical slope just off the 17th green not only finished close to the hole, but sent him running backwards to try and regain his balance before going over the edge into Lake Michigan