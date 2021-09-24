Tennessee grocery store attack: ‘He kept on shooting’

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a gunman attacked a grocery store in an upscale suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, and killed one person and wounded 12 others before the suspect was found dead.

Authorities say the suspect in the shooting Thursday afternoon died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting happened at a Kroger grocery store in his community 30 miles east of Memphis.

He said 12 of the shooting victims were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries. He did not immediately identify the suspect or the person who was killed.