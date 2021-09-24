To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A panel sponsored by the United Nations said aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure women’s rights are protected under its new Taliban rulers. Since taking control over the country last month, the Taliban have restricted older girls’ access to secondary school and have named an all-male Cabinet with no women. The United Nations says 4.2 million children not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, with 60% of that being girls. U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said “absolutely” aid can be made conditional and recognition comes with adherence to a certain set of values and rights.