Two more UW System schools now 70% vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- With UW-Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater reaching a 70% vaccination mark Friday, five System schools now at or above the benchmark.

According to a news release, UW-Oshkosh, UW-La Crosse and UW-Milwaukee previously passed 70%, while UW-Madison is over 90%.

"Thanks to the students and all the university employees at UW Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater for helping us reach this goal,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Like me, they want to make our universities healthy and safe, and I know they have worked tirelessly to make today’s announcement possible."

With two more schools meeting this benchmark, the system announced a two-week extension for the "70 for 70" campaign. The deadline is now October 31. Until that date, fully vaccinated students at schools that have reached the 70% threshold can apply for 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.