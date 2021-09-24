UN tallies 350K dead in Syria war, admits toll likely higher

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations human rights chief says that her office has documented the deaths of 350,209 people, both civilians and combatants, in Syria’s civil war over the last decade. She says the real number of those killed in the conflict is almost certainly far higher. Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that the figures were tallied based on information that identified people by name as well as by date and location of death. The U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has long cited difficulties in obtaining a clear picture in Syria, amid dangers on the ground and a lack of cooperation from President Bashar Assad’s government.