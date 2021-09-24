Victim of alligator attack during hurricane is identified

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — The remains found in an alligator’s stomach have been positively identified as those of a man who was attacked and killed in Hurricane Ida floodwaters. St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said Thursday the remains are those of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee Sr., who had been missing since the Aug. 30 attack near his home in Slidell. Two weeks later, authorities captured the 12-foot-long, 500 pound alligator believed responsible for the attack. Once euthanized, the alligator’s stomach contents revealed human remains. Using advanced DNA technology, Preston’s staff was able to make an 11-point DNA match with Satterlee’s children.