Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to high court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican state lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a federal court to draw political boundary lines in the battleground state. The filing by attorneys representing the Republican-controlled Legislature comes two days after the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court said it would hear a similar case backed by the GOP. Republicans feel they will have a better shot in the state Supreme Court, controlled 4-3 by conservatives, than they will in federal court. Republicans argue it is premature for the federal court to consider the redistricting case, which they say belongs in state court.