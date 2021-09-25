14 Mexican soldiers crossed into US; 1 had marijuana

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fourteen Mexican army soldiers were briefly detained and then returned to Mexico after they crossed into the U.S. at a border bridge in El Paso, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that two Mexican military vehicles crossed the bridge that links El Paso to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in the early hours of Saturday morning. CBP said the soldiers, their weapons and equipment “were secured for safety and processing,” noting the soldiers said “they did not realize they had entered the U.S.” One was cited for carrying a small amount of marijuana. They, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico a few hours later.