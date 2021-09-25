A quick dip in temperatures before a warming trend begins

MADISON (WKOW) - A big cool down overnight left many waking up in the 40s this morning! Cooler temperatures continue today, with highs likely hitting mid-60s, below the average.

A front pulled through overnight, bringing showers to some across southern WI. Amounts .25" or less, most a trace.

Winds started from the NW, switching to a straight W direction Saturday. Breezy conditions are likely, with sustained winds ranging from 5-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. Speeds pick up by the afternoon.

While we stay dry, the sunny skies don't stay with us all day long.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to start. Increasing clouds are likely throughout the afternoon. By late-afternoon, early evening most will be experiencing partly sunny skies.

Partly sunny skies are expected to return Sunday, along with breezy conditions.

Although, winds will be coming from the SW with similar speeds to Saturday. The SW winds will pull in warmer air, helping temperatures rise and return to the mid-upper 70s across majority of southern Wisconsin.

While the warming trend begins again Sunday, it stays with us for the week ahead. As well as dry conditions.