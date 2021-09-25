At least three dead, multiple hurt after Amtrak train derails in Montana

JOPLIN, Mont. (WKOW) -- An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in rural north-central Montana.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Department told ABC News at least three people died. Multiple people were injured.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, according to Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.