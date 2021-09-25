Better Business Bureau holds free shredding event in Madison and Muskego Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is holding an event on Saturday in Madison to help people have a safe and free way to protect their identity.

The BBB ShredFest will allow people to stop by and shred their documents from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Muskego location is at the Summit Credit Union at W156 S6840 Moorland Road, and the Madison event is at the Summit Credit Union at 2424 Rimrock Road.

BBB officials say they offer the service as a way to help people avoid identity theft.

“BBB reminds people to keep themselves safe from identity theft," says Jim Temmer, the CEO and president of The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin in a press release. "One important and effective way to do that is to shred sensitive documents that are no longer needed."

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network, in Wisconsin specifically, more than 5,020 reports of identity theft were reported in 2019. Credit card fraud was the most common form of reported identity theft.

People can bring up to three bags of check stubs, receipts, junk mail, etc. to the event. If a piece of paper or an envelope has your name, identifying information, or other sensitive materials, the BBB says you should destroy it.