Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party has chosen former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates competed Saturday for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing. That means agreeing to Beijing’s demand that it regard Taiwan as a part of China, something Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party has refused to do. China threatens to use force to bring Taiwan under its control and has used military, diplomatic and economic pressure to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen. Beijing has also ensured Taiwan is excluded from the United Nations and other international organizations. Most Taiwanese favor the status quo of de-facto independence.