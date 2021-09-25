DiaperDash raises money, diapers for families in need

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Pregnancy Helpline of Madison hosted its annual DiaperDash 5k fun run and two-mile walk Saturday to raise awareness of diaper need in Wisconsin.

"We have a lot of families that are really struggling with diapers," Brenda Collins, the helpline's executive director, said. "What Pregnancy Helpline does is provide free diapers to those that need them."

One in three families struggles to afford diapers, which cannot be bought with EBT or WIC.

Pregnancy Helpline's diaper bank supplies more than 20,000 free diapers each month to families in and around Madison, and the organization collected diapers at Saturday's event to stock the bank's shelves.

Collins said they collected more than 14,000 diapers Saturday and raised more than $26,000. She said that money will all go toward buying diapers and baby wipes for families.

The Pregnancy Helpline of Madison is on track to distribute its one millionth diaper in a few months.