We need some rain… but there’s not a lot in the forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - There is a chance for rain... but southern Wisconsin will have to wait a few days... to say the least.

First and foremost, it was a bit breezy on Saturday but that was nothing compared to the "winds" part of the 27 News coverage area felt yesterday.

The 203mph wind gust was a fluke from the Janesville ASOS (automated surface observing systems), according to the National Weather Service. However, the other reports were on par with the breezy conditions as the cold front approached. Behind it, temperatures were cooler.

In addition to cooler air, drier air is overhead too but that will change as winds turn back out of the south starting on Sunday.

Despite the increased moisture overhead, other than Saturday, the next chance for rain arrives into the second half of the upcoming work week. Even then, it's very isolated and not a washout event.

In the mean time, temperatures are still going to be warmer than normal.