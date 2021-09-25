La Palma Airport flights canceled due to volcanic ash cloud

MADRID (AP) — Flights to and from the Spanish island of La Palma have been canceled because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week. La Palma Airport operator Aena said on Twitter that plane traffic was suspended on Saturday “due to the accumulation of ash” in the air. The company says other airports in the Canary Islands are still operating. La Palma is one of the seven islands that make up the Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. The volcanic eruption that started last Sunday is the first in 50 years on La Palma, which has a population of about 85,000.