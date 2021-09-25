Local artists celebrate return of Art Fair on the Square

MADISON (WKOW) --- For the 63rd year, Art Fair on the Square returned to Madison's Capitol Square Saturday.

Lilada Gee was one of the nearly 500 artists exhibiting their work, and the Madison native said it meant a lot to be part of the event.

"I came here all the time," she said. "Rarely did I see a Black woman artist here, so I'm really happy to be here for the first year, and I'm hoping it's not my last year. I think it's really important. I've seen great responses from everyone, but particularly young girls of color."

The art fair draws nearly 200,000 people to the square each year. The 2021 event was originally supposed to happen the second weekend of July. However, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art postponed it "out of an abundance of caution."

Gee said she was glad to be able to talk with people about art again after the pandemic canceled many similar art fairs over the past 18 months.

"Even though I did the murals on State Street, I didn't get a chance to talk with people, to process the art, why I do it and things of that nature," she said. "So, it's been really great meeting folks who have had seen my art or had lawn signs, but we haven't had a chance to have that exchange. That's been beautiful today."

The fair wraps up Sunday, when artists will have their work on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

