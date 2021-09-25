Madison building on the east side hit by gunfire

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a building in the 3000 block of E. Washington Avenue was hit by gunfire late Friday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to the area shortly after 11:15 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired.

On scene, officers found several casings and noticed a building had been hit by gunfire. No one reported any injuries.

Witnesses told police the alleged shooter was a shorter black male who exited a large dark SUV, fired several shots, and then fled in that same SUV.

Madison Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 608-255-2345.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com.

Anyone who submits tips to Crime Stoppers, which lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in cash rewards.