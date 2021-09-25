Man arrested for allegedly driving drunk, causing rollover crash on E. Washington Ave.

UPDATE: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and racing another driver, which police say caused the crash on E. Washington Ave. Saturday night.

Police say Christofer Huerta “raced another vehicle at a high rate of speed” inbound on E. Washington Ave. approaching Blair St.

Police say Huerta was not able to stop for a red light at Blair St. and collided with an SUV driving on Blair St. as well as two other vehicles.

Madison Police arrived at the scene shortly after 10:00 p.m. to find the four-car crash with the SUV resting on its roof in the median of E. Washington Ave.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but are expected to survive.

Huerta was arrested on possible charges of Operating A Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

UPDATE: Dane County Sheriff's deputies said the scene had been cleared at 10:50 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a rollover crash on East Washington Ave. at Blair St. has closed the northbound lanes of the busy thoroughfare.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:15 Saturday night. Police said they do not know if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police expect lanes to be closed for about an hour. Emergency responders are on scene.