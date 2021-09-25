New Madison mural highlights social justice and racial equity

MADISON (WKOW) -- A mural aimed at advancing social justice and racial equity was unveiled in the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood Saturday.

The mural is called "The Machine." Artist Simone Lawrence said she is hopeful it inspires conversation and change.

"I want people to come by and be able to take it back to their house because their commitment to fighting injustice includes self reflection and doing the work behind closed doors and behind the scenes," Lawrence said.

Residents of the neighborhood led the charge to bringing the mural to life. It also received support from the Madison Arts Commission's annual grant program.

Several people spoke at the mural's unveiling ceremony Saturday, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway.