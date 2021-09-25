New Madison postmaster sworn in

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison has a new postmaster.

Diana Nygaard was sworn in at the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday. She is just the thirtieth person to hold the position in almost 200 years, since 1837.

Nygaard will oversee all postal operations in Madison, including more than 490 employees and 274 carrier routes with deliveries to 184,000 addresses.

Besides mail delivery, she's also responsible for all retail sales and customer service.

"The Postal Service's the greatest place to work," Nygaard said. "Don't let anybody fool you. There are some tough days. But man, I get off the ground running every morning and I love it. I love what I do. It just gives me energy and hope."

Nygaard has been working with the USPS since 1997.