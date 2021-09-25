Organization honors companion dogs, children battling cancer

MONONA (WKOW) -- A local volunteer organization hosted a dog walk in Monona to raise awareness for cancer research on Saturday.

Czar's Promise is an all-volunteer organization focused on honoring those with cancer — whether canine or human.

The walk honored two companion dogs battling cancer — canine officers Fred and Linda. There was also a remembrance ceremony and a silent auction to help fundraise.

"Both canine officer Fred and Linda are on a cancer journey but they have not let up on their commitment to the community and they were recognized today," Czar's Promise founder Beth Viney said.

The organization also provides grant funding for companion animal cancer research at the UW School of Medicine and pediatric cancer research at the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.

All proceeds from the event went to pediatric and canine cancer research.