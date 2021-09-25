Skip to Content

Rollover crash partially closes East Washington Ave.

UPDATE: Dane County Sheriff's deputies said the scene had been cleared at 10:50 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a rollover crash on East Washington Ave. at Blair St. has closed the northbound lanes of the busy thoroughfare.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:15 Saturday night. Police said they do not know if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police expect lanes to be closed for about an hour. Emergency responders are on scene.

Author Profile Photo

Caroline Dade

Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter, 27 News

