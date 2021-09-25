Rollover crash partially closes East Washington Ave.

UPDATE: Dane County Sheriff's deputies said the scene had been cleared at 10:50 p.m.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a rollover crash on East Washington Ave. at Blair St. has closed the northbound lanes of the busy thoroughfare.

Officers said the crash happened around 10:15 Saturday night. Police said they do not know if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police expect lanes to be closed for about an hour. Emergency responders are on scene.