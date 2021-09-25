‘She has a second chance at life’: 7-year-old takes on new challenges one year after heart transplant

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Just about a year ago, a family in Reedsburg got a life-changing phone call: their little girl was going to get a new heart.

Sept. 25 is the one-year anniversary of 7-year-old Amelia Miller's heart transplant, and her family says she is doing well. She spent her summer swimming, dancing and climbing.

"Before her transplant, she wasn't really able to do a whole lot of running and playing around with friends," said Kelly Miller, Amelia's mom. "Now I don't even have to think about it."

But even with all the things she's able to do now that she has a new heart that works for her, her journey isn't over.

She returned to school in February, and her mom says things went well since the Reedsburg School District required everyone to wear a mask. Amelia is back in school this year but things are a bit tougher, her mom says. Masks are optional in the school district this year, with recommendations that those who are unvaccinated wear them. But because it's not a mandate, Miller says Amelia does have to spend her days separated from most people due to being more vulnerable to COVID-19 thanks to her transplant.

"We have a lot of faith in her actual school and teachers and the people that are around her who do the best that they can to keep her kind of separate" Miller said. "But again, she's separate. The goal is to keep her safe, but my anxiety is high all the time."

Miller says she doesn't want to take away someone else's choice, but choosing not to wear a mask does take away Amelia's choice. She gets to physically attend school right now, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise and masks remaining optional for now, she says the family has to be ready to change her learning situation at any time.

"All I can think about is all of the people that I saw not wearing masks and thinking about what they maybe did this weekend that maybe got them exposed, and now they're going to expose her and so it's hard to be positive about it," she said.

The Reedsburg School District made clear on its website that it will re-evaluate its mask policy if COVID-19 cases spike. According to the school's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Sept. 19, they had just about 30 cases total across students and staff. There was no data available for the week ending on Sept. 24.

But amid all the changes, threat of changes, and delay of normalcy for Amelia, she keeps fighting.

"She doesn't approach things with like, 'Oh, this is hard,'" her mom said. She approaches it like, 'Oh, I can do this. I can do anything,'"

As her "heartiversary" arrives, Amelia has made the choice to stay positive as her family looks forward to the day where she can do anything she puts her mind to without worrying about limitations due to her transplant or COVID-19.

The family is having a drive-by party for Amelia Saturday to celebrate her progress one year out from the transplant. It's happening at E4915 Herritz Road in Reedsburg if you'd like to stop and say hi.