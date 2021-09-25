Sun Prairie Business Improvement District presents Adventure Day in honor of late firefighter

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District held an event Friday to support a local organization, while honoring the memory of a late firefighter.

In early 2018, Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr expressed his wish to hold a family-friendly event in Downtown Sun Prairie while also collecting donations for Sunshine Place, a local resource for community and social service support.

A ruptured gas main in downtown Sun Prairie caused an explosion on July 10, 2018, which killed Barr, injured several other firefighters and leveled several blocks. Barr was helping residents evacuate when the explosion happened.

Barr was also the owner of a business in downtown Sun Prairie. His wife, Abby Barr, said she and her daughters are honored to see his idea come to life.

"It's another way that the community is keeping his memory alive and keeping him present in not just our lives, but the community's lives," Barr said. "I would think that he would be smiling, especially with the girls running around."

The event provides an Adventure Day Map with a list of participating businesses and organizations. Participants visit whichever locations they want and receive a stamp on their map. At the end of the event, participants turn in their map to be entered for prize drawings, which include:

Get a ride in a fire truck to school

Rooftop rental for 50 people for 3 hours on a Tuesday or Wednesday at the Loft at 132

Room rental at Flavors! Wine Bar and $350 in gift cards from Abarrotes El Primo

Free burger every month for a year from Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, $20 gift card to Mr. Rudd’s barber shop, $10 gift card to Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room, and $25 gift card and a crowler every month for a year from Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen

There is no cost to participate in Adventure Day. Attendees can make a donation to the Sunshine Place at the Bank of Sun Prairie or at Nitty Gritty, both of which are registration locations; at the Downtown Fire Station, the event’s end location; or at participating businesses that are hosting a donation bin located near their register.