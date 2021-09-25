Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. authorities say the Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that trade and travel operations will resume at Del Rio Port of Entry for passenger traffic at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be reopened for cargo traffic on Monday morning. The agency temporarily closed the crossing on Sept. 17 and rerouted traffic to the one in Eagle Pass, Texas, after as many as 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants suddenly crossed into Del Rio from Mexico and made camp around the U.S. side of the border bridge. The camp was completely cleared on Friday.