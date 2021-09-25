Turnover, miscues cost Badgers in loss to Notre Dame

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Despite another strong showing from the defense, the Wisconsin Badgers couldn't capitalize on a fourth-quarter lead and fell to Notre Dame at Soldier Field Saturday.

The 41-13 final score hides the close defensive struggle that took place over the first three quarters, with neither team able to establish much consistency on offense. Wisconsin edged ahead 13-10 with a chip-shot Collin Larsh field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Notre Dame returned the following kickoff for a touchdown and never looked back.

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz threw his first touchdown since November 2020, but six turnovers, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns late to blow the game open, overshadowed the accomplishment.

Mertz's rough day at the office was compounded by a lackluster showing from Wisconsin's usually fierce rushing attack, registering only 78 yards on the day. Wisconsin's offensive line was pushed around all day, wreaking havoc in the backfield and harrassing Mertz.

Wisconsin will not get a reprieve next week, with a resurgent Michigan team heading to Madison.