Yanks’ opening 6-2 lead at Ryder Cup could’ve been bigger

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Ryder Cup squad zoomed out to its biggest opening-day lead since 1975, pummeling defending champion Europe in both the foursomes and fourball matches to build a 6-2 cushion. Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffle won two matches and all six rookies on captain Steve Stricker’s young squad contributed at least a half-point. “Hopefully, we can keep the pedal down and keep doing more of the same,” said Patrick Cantlay, who was making his debut. A quick start is not new for the Americans, but this time, they backed it up with a solid finish.