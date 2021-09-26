Skip to Content

Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout, send Europe a message

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — The Ryder Cup is going back to the Americans. And they hope this is only the start.

They brought their youngest team ever to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and delivered one of their best performances.

The Americans had an 11-5 advantage going into singles and needed only to win three matches and halve another.

They wasted no time. Scottie Scheffler took down the No. 1 player in the world by beating Jon Rahm.

The clincher came from Collin Morikawa with a short birdie putt on the 17th hole.

That assured the Americans the 14 1/2 points they needed to reclaim the cup.

