Authorities: reopen HWY 60 after crash shutdown all lanes

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to DOT, all lanes of HWY 60 have reopened at HWY 22 after a crash.

The department reported the incident was cleared at 2:54 p.m.

LEEDS (WKOW) -- All lanes of HWY 60 at HWY 22 were closed due to a crash Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Columbia County Sheriff's Department received a call about the incident at 2:12 p.m. and said emergency services were dispatched.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said east and west bound lanes of HWY 60 are closed at HWY 22 due to the crash.

DOT expects lanes to be closed for two hours.

This is a developing story.